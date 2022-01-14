Bill Walton has hilarious take on transfer portal

Bill Walton has offered some incredible takes on a wide array of subjects over the years, and the Hall of Famer continued to deliver this week with his thoughts on the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Walton, who calls games for the Pac-12 Network, spoke about the transfer portal during Thursday night’s Oregon-UCLA game. He repeatedly referred to it as “the Tinder portal” and said athletes put their name in so coaches can swipe left and right.

Bill Walton is still talking about the Tinder portal minutes later. "The way that works is that they put their name in there and then the coaches start pushing left and right." pic.twitter.com/Ea8GvWJIbz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2022

The left and right swiping doesn’t actually happen, but that analogy isn’t all that unreasonable.

Walton is a national treasure. There’s never a dull moment with him, whether it’s offering his opinion on hot topics or calling his colleagues by the wrong name. It’s no surprise an old-school guy like him would have some issues with the “Tinder portal.”

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports