Pat Knight says father Bob Knight rooting for Gonzaga to go unbeaten

No college basketball team has gone unbeaten and won the national championship in the NCAA Tournament era since the Indiana Hoosiers did it in 1976. The coach of that team apparently wants to see someone new join the elite club.

Bob Knight, the legendary and controversial former coach, was in charge of the Hoosiers team that went 32-0 in the 1975-76 season. His son Pat said Knight is in ill health, but would very much want to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs accomplish the same feat. That’s due in part to Knight’s longstanding friendship with Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

“That’s the sad thing. If he wasn’t 80 and having the effects of old age, he’d be rooting for Few,” Pat Knight told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Pat Knight added that his father bonded with Few over basketball, and Few sought Knight’s advice when he had offers to leave Gonzaga.

Bob Knight has been disconnected from college basketball for a while, and was last seen making an emotional appearance at Indiana a year ago. At the rate the Bulldogs are going, he might have some new company in the history books very soon.