Brad Calipari joining father John’s staff at Kentucky

August 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Brad Calipari

Brad Calipari has big ambitions for his basketball coaching career, and he’s diving in at the deep end on his father’s staff.

Calipari, the son of Kentucky coach John Calipari, revealed Thursday that he will be joining the Wildcats’ staff as a graduate assistant. The younger Calipari said his dream was to ultimately become a head coach himself, and jokingly shaded his dad to conclude his statement.

Brad Calipari spent two seasons playing for Kentucky as a rarely-used reserve, though still a wildly popular figure with fans. He later transferred to Detroit where he played two further seasons. In 2019-20, he averaged 20.1 minutes per game, primarily in a reserve role.

Not everyone gets to start their coaching career at a school like Kentucky, but Calipari will know the people and the environment well. It will be intriguing to see how far the 24-year-old can climb in the coaching profession.

