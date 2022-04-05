 Skip to main content
Brady Manek takes big shot to head against Kansas

April 4, 2022
by Larry Brown

North Carolina got off to a bad start in Monday night’s championship game against Kansas, in more ways than one.

Not only did the Jayhawks jump out to a 7-0 lead, but North Carolina forward Brady Manek got hurt almost immediately.

Kansas was leading 7-3 just over three minutes into the game. They passed the ball in to David McCormack in the key, who made a jumphook to go up 9-3. As McCormack was coming down, his left arm hit Manek on the head.

Manek was down on the court in pain from the shot to the head/face.

Despite taking the big hit to the head, Manek remained in the game.

The senior transfer from Oklahoma has averaged 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. This was a tough break for him in the biggest game of his career, though he tried to fight through it.

