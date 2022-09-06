Bronny James teases possibility of attending 1 college via social media

At just 17 years old, Bronny James has already mastered the art of building up hype.

Bronny, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, took to social media this week to tease fans of one particular college — The Ohio State University.

In a series of pictures that he posted to his Instagram page, Bronny posed in Ohio State uniforms for a photoshoot. His parents, LeBron and Savannah were present in one of the photos, also wearing Ohio State gear.

“buckeye nation?” Bronny wrote in his caption. “#notcommitted”

Bronny’s Instagram post comes days after he and LeBron were spotted at an Ohio State football game against Notre Dame. The appearance was part of an unofficial visit by Bronny to the OSU campus. Bronny was serenaded with “We Want Bronny” chants by the Buckeyes faithful during the game.

The Ohio State fans started a "WE WANT BRONNY" chant 😅 pic.twitter.com/TLrwpuQwVn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2022

Like his father, Bronny was born in Ohio, giving the Buckeyes somewhat of a homecourt advantage here. Granted, it has become customary practice for recruits to take part in these kinds of photoshoots, so that alone might not necessarily indicate that Ohio State has the upper hand for Bronny. Several other prominent colleges are also in the mix for the four-star guard Bronny.