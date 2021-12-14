Some colleges Bronny James has interest in reportedly revealed

LeBron James’ 17-year-old son Bronny is one of the most hyped high school recruits in the country for obvious reasons, but he has yet to publicly confirm interest in any colleges. We now know of a handful he may be looking at.

According to Eric Bossi of 247Sports, the younger James is believed to have interest in Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas.

LeBron is from Ohio and said many years ago that he would have gone to Ohio State if he played in college. Though, many have speculated that he would have ended up playing for Coach K at Duke. It would make sense for both teams to be on Bronny’s list.

The schools listed for Bronny at 247Sports are Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Bronny, a 6-foot-4 combo guard at Sierra Canyon, will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024. LeBron has done his best to keep him shielded from the media, but the hype surrounding Bronny is about more than just his family name. He recently showed off his insane leaping ability and seems to be developing quickly. Bronny will have no shortage of offers from schools.\

H/T Barstool