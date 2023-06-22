Bronny James reveals his noteworthy jersey number at USC

The USC Trojans revealed Bronny James’ jersey number on Thursday, and it certainly looks like a nod to his father.

The Trojans announced that Bronny will wear No. 6 for the upcoming season. That is, of course, the same number LeBron James wears currently with the Los Angeles Lakers.

FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6️⃣ for the Trojans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJdHXRCg9T — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 22, 2023

LeBron also wore the No. 6 with the Miami Heat. He initially wore No. 23 with the Lakers, but changed it prior to last season, in part because of his starring role in “Space Jam.”

As for Bronny, he is certainly not hiding from the comparisons with his father by picking this number. It’s also a switch from his high school days, when he had a different number as a tribute to another NBA star.