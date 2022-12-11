Bruce Pearl went nuts on referees, got technical foul

Bruce Pearl went ballistic on the officiating crew late in Auburn’s loss to Memphis on Saturday night.

Auburn was trailing by eight with around 1:30 left in the game when Pearl felt one of his players drew a foul near the basket. There was no whistle, and Pearl had an absolute meltdown. You can see the video below:

Bruce Pearl was on FIRE after that play. Technical foul. pic.twitter.com/3iMOS04RDU — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) December 11, 2022

Memphis made the technical free throw to go up 74-65. The Tigers did not stand much of a chance of coming back after that and went on to lose 82-73. The loss was their first of the season.

Pearl has shown on many occasions that he is not afraid to speak his mind, but that was about as animated as you will ever see the 62-year-old coach.