Look: 2003 video of Buddy Boeheim celebrating with Carmelo Anthony is awesome

Maybe Buddy Boeheim was always destined to be a Syracuse star.

As the son of coach Jim Boeheim, Buddy has been around the program ever since he was born. In the midst of his standout March, the official Orange Twitter account dug up an awesome video from the aftermath of the team’s 2003 national title win. In it, a three-year-old Boeheim is seen clowning around with Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony, fresh off his Most Outstanding Player honors in the 2003 tournament.

18 years later, Boeheim is making his own name at Syracuse. He leads the team with 18 points per game, and has shot 13/23 in two NCAA Tournament games so far.

As for Anthony? He’s still going strong with the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s a safe bet he didn’t think he and his coach’s son would be notable basketball players at the same time.