Buddy Boeheim had great ‘bucket’ line after big 3-pointer

Buddy Boeheim continues to step up in big situations for the Syracuse Orange, hitting more big shots down the stretch to power his team into the Sweet 16.

Syracuse scored an upset over West Virginia on Sunday, with Boeheim once again taking center stage during the win. The junior guard led all scorers with 25 points, going 6-of-13 from three-point range. After hitting one key three, Boeheim gave himself a nickname that just might stick.

Buddy Boeheim said he’s a “bucket” after making a 3 pic.twitter.com/XFZEsMQvuv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2021

It may be kind of awkward, but it’s true so far. According to ESPN Stats & Information, only two players in history have made more threes in the first two games of the tournament than Boeheim has.

The amazing part? As good as Boeheim was on Sunday, his performance in the team’s first round game might have been even better.