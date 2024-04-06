Caitlin Clark’s dad goes viral for awesome reason while watching Final Four

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s dad Brent on Friday proved he’s just like every other dad while watching the Final Four at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mr. Clark apparently wanted something to munch on while watching his superstar daughter take on UConn but didn’t want to pay concessionaire prices. He was caught on camera while digging through what appeared to be his hidden stash of snacks.

Caitlin Clark’s dad snuck snacks into Rocket Mortgage for the game. impeccable dad game 🫡 pic.twitter.com/bYSvkKZCgd — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 6, 2024

Brent Clark used the classic jacket pouch technique to seemingly store some treats he probably bought from a grocery store.

Caitlin’s dad might have nervously gone through his snack cache quickly in the first half of Iowa-UConn. The younger Clark struggled with her shot over the first 20 minutes of action.

The Iowa star scored just 6 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Clark went 3/11 from the field and missed all 6 of her three-point attempts as Iowa trailed 32-26 at the break.

Clark entered the contest with a 47-game streak of scoring at least 20 points.

If fans want to see Brent Clark’s snack game again in the National Championship, his daughter may likely have to erupt for a big second half against UConn.