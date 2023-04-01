Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to massive upset win over South Carolina

Caitlin Clark delivered in a big way on Friday night.

Clark scored 41 points while leading her Iowa Hawkeyes to a 77-73 upset win over previously undefeated South Carolina. The Gamecocks hadn’t lost in over a year until Iowa knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament in their Final Four matchup at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Clark, who is the top individual player in the sport, could not have been more clutch. She shot 15/31 from the field and made five three-pointers.

Best of all, Clark was nails at the free throw line. She went 6/6 and made all her shots from the line when South Carolina went to a late-game strategy of fouling to try and narrow the margin.

In the fourth quarter, Clark scored or assisted on every scoring play for Iowa. She scored her team’s final 13 points of the game.

Clark was showing off her ridiculous range too:

CAITLIN CLARK FROM DEEP. 31 POINTS AND COUNTING.pic.twitter.com/Yv02euWfvV — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 1, 2023

The Hawkeyes had to overcome a major difference inside in order to win. South Carolina had 49 rebounds compared to 25 for Iowa.

“They killed us on the glass but we never hung our heads,” Clark said in a postgame interview with ESPN.

What a performance by Clark and the Hawkeyes.

Next up, it will be Iowa against LSU for the championship.