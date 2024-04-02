Caitlin Clark’s domination of LSU sets social media ablaze

The only thing hotter than Caitlin Clark’s shooting on Monday was the Iowa Hawkeyes star’s name trending on social media.

Clark mesmerized spectators in a 94-87 win over LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. Clark finished with 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists on 13/29 shooting.

The Hawkeyes guard also had 9 threes — each more emphatic than the previous one — to propel her team back to the Final Four for the second straight year.

Clark’s performance more than maintained her stranglehold on the title of college basketball’s biggest star. The memes and celebratory posts centered on Clark came fast and furious on X.

Caitlin Clark been pulling up from the parking lot all night and HITTING. pic.twitter.com/GED7Sqq5DI — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 2, 2024

Is it safe to say Caitlin Clark “took that personal” pic.twitter.com/lxRT6nBUdS — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 2, 2024

This Caitlin Clark takeover in this 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/Z0RcTv0BYa — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 2, 2024

Clark went supernova to start the third quarter. She drained four three-pointers in the first five minutes to give Iowa a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

LSU star Hailey Van Lith had the difficult task of trying to contain Clark. She became collateral damage on social media as several fans posted about Van Lith getting cooked by the Iowa star.

Hailey Van Lith: *steps up on defense* Caitlin Clark: pic.twitter.com/ZRY4sgRdbQ — MEGUMIALLCAPS 🔺 Let's Jam! (@MillyBeamen) April 2, 2024

Hailey, can you play some defense Caitlin Clark has 40 points Hailey: pic.twitter.com/FP9B06EeIG — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 2, 2024

Clark was able to exact revenge on LSU a year after the Tigers beat the Hawkeyes during last season’s national title game. With her purple-colored past demons vanquished, Clark has her sights set on winning it all in her final year of college hoops.