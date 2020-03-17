pixel 1
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Casey Stanley, Tom Abatemarco joining Rick Pitino’s Iona staff

March 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rick Pitino

Rick Pitino’s coaching staff at Iona is starting to take form.

Josh Thomson of Lohud.com reported on Tuesday that Casey Stanley and Tom Abatemarco are set to join Pitino’s staff.

Stanley is an assistant at Arkansas State and previously served as Rick’s video coordinator at Louisville, and Rick’s son Richard’s video coordinator at Minnesota.

Abatemarco has been a coach for over 40 years and was most recently an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast. As Thomson notes, Abatemarco was at Iona in the ’70s.


