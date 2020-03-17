Casey Stanley, Tom Abatemarco joining Rick Pitino’s Iona staff

Rick Pitino’s coaching staff at Iona is starting to take form.

Josh Thomson of Lohud.com reported on Tuesday that Casey Stanley and Tom Abatemarco are set to join Pitino’s staff.

I'm also hearing that Tom Abatemarco will join Rick Pitino's staff at Iona. He is a Long Island native and considered a strong recruiter. The 70-yo has over 40 years of experience and last coached with Florida Gulf Coast. He was at Iona way back in 1975-77. #ICMBB #MAACHoops https://t.co/bZpKmglOVF — Varsity Insider (@lohudinsider) March 18, 2020

Stanley is an assistant at Arkansas State and previously served as Rick’s video coordinator at Louisville, and Rick’s son Richard’s video coordinator at Minnesota.

Abatemarco has been a coach for over 40 years and was most recently an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast. As Thomson notes, Abatemarco was at Iona in the ’70s.