Cavinder Twins make major announcement about their college future

The Cavinder Twins on Tuesday made a major announcement regarding their college future.

The twins announced that they will not be utilizing their potential fifth year of college eligibility. Instead, they say they will pursue other opportunities.

They made the announcement in a social media post and said they were looking forward to starting a “new chapter” in their lives.

When one door closes, another door opens… to be continued🧡 @CavinderHanna

The Cavinder Twins began their college basketball careers at Fresno State in the 2019-2020 season, which was interrupted by the pandemic. They played three seasons at Fresno State and then transferred to Miami, where they helped the Hurricanes reach the Elite Eight. The team lost to eventual national champion LSU.

While Hanna Cavinder averaged 16.6 minutes per game, twin sister Haley was a star. She led the team in points (12.2) and minutes (30.8) played per game, as well as free throw percentage (87.8).

In late 2021, the Cavinder Twins signed an NIL deal with WWE. Their recruitment to Miami led to some eventual discipline for the Hurricanes. Now they will be exploring what else is out there.