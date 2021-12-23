Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL deal with the WWE. The agreement is worth six figures.

“We definitely didn’t grow up wanting to become wrestlers,” Haley said. “It just kind of happened. It’s right up our alley because it is entertainment. And that’s what Hanna and I do on the side.”

The Cavinder twins are two of 15 college athletes that have signed on with the WWE’s inaugural NIL program, which is called “Next in Line.” Hanna and Haley have massive social media followings, including nearly 4 million followers on their joint TikTok account. The juniors also have NIL deals with SoFi and Eastbay. Their combined income from the deals is pushing toward $1 million, according to TIME.

Haley is averaging 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season. She was named the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2021. Hanna, who is averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, is a two-time all-conference player.

Athletes across the country have already been cashing in on some unique NIL deals. Most people never envisioned twin sisters who play college basketball being paid by the WWE, but such is the new landscape in college sports.