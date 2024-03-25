 Skip to main content
Charles Barkley rips into 1 school for brutal NCAA Tournament exit

March 24, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Charles Barkley at an NCAA Tournament postgame show

Charles Barkley on Sunday added insult to injury against a Grand Canyon team that had just had its NCAA Tournament dreams dashed.

12-seed Grand Canyon lost their second-round matchup 72-61 against 4-seed Alabama at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash.

Alabama held on to a 62-61 lead with 4:05 left in the contest. Grand Canyon went completely scoreless the rest of the way. The Lopes went 0/4 with 2 turnovers and resorted to hero ball down the stretch. The Crimson Tide outscored them 10-0 to close out the contest.

Barkley slammed Grand Canyon during the March Madness postgame show for their team’s befuddling offensive strategy.

“Grand Canyon, that was the dumbest game of basketball I may have ever seen,” said Barkley. “Everybody went 1-on-1. … I’m not sure what they were doing offensively. I don’t think they ran a play the entire second half. … That was some of the dumbest basketball I’ve ever seen from grown college men.”

Grand Canyon finished with just five assists on 18 made field goals. The lack of ball movement couldn’thave help the Lopes’ three-point shooting. The team made just two triples out of their 20 tries.

Tyon Grant-Foster was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points on 9/22 shooting. Despite the decent scoring output from Grant-Foster, his goose egg in the assist department with 5 turnovers department proves Barkley’s point.

