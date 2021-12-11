Charles Barkley calls out NCAA over Auburn investigation

Charles Barkley is a proud Auburn alum, and he is not happy with how the NCAA’s investigation into the school played out.

Barkley was in attendance for Auburn’s game against Nebraska on Saturday and appeared as a guest on ESPN’s coverage. Saturday marked the first game of coach Bruce Pearl’s suspension, which was handed down by the NCAA as part of the punishment for unethical conduct involving former assistant Chuck Person. The NCAA took four years to conduct its probe, a fact that was not lost on Barkley.

“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing,” Barkley said, via Matt Audilet of The Spun. “Let’s get that out of the way. The NCAA’s got to do a much better job.”

Barkley was not terribly concerned by the investigation, saying Auburn would “move forward” and adding that he fully supports Pearl.

In addition to Pearl’s suspension, Auburn was placed on probation and will face recruiting restrictions and a loss of two scholarships. The Tigers imposed a postseason ban last season, and the NCAA did not hand down any further postseason restrictions. The punishments stem from the fact that Person accepted bribes to direct Auburn players to a financial advisor.

It’s no secret that Barkley is an Auburn diehard. It’s no surprise he doesn’t think much of the scandal. Frankly, he probably has a point about the length of the NCAA’s investigation.

Photo: November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports