Saturday, July 25, 2020
Chris Beard makes good on year-old wedding promise for fans

July 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chris Beard

Chris Beard made good on a year-old wedding promise for some fans.

In August, a Texas Tech fan named Rylee Albracht asked Beard how many retweets she would need for him to officiate her wedding.

Beard responded and said that if the student section were completely full for the team’s opener on Nov. 5, he would be at the wedding and provide Whataburger for everyone there.

The fans held up their end, which led Beard to recognize he would be going to the wedding.

Fast forward to Friday, and Beard shared photos on Twitter that showed him with the wedding party on Texas Tech’s football field.

According to Albracht, Beard joined them for her rehearsal dinner and will be providing Whataburger to end the wedding on Saturday.

That’s pretty fantastic.

Beard, 47, has been at Texas Tech for four seasons. He took the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight in his second season and to the national championship game in 2019, racking up the bonuses along the way. Now he’s racking up major points with the fans.

