Chris Beard makes good on year-old wedding promise for fans

Chris Beard made good on a year-old wedding promise for some fans.

In August, a Texas Tech fan named Rylee Albracht asked Beard how many retweets she would need for him to officiate her wedding.

Hey @CoachBeardTTU , how many retweets for you to officiate my wedding? — rylee albracht (@ryleealbracht) August 1, 2019

Beard responded and said that if the student section were completely full for the team’s opener on Nov. 5, he would be at the wedding and provide Whataburger for everyone there.

Our first game of the season is Tues November 5. If the student section is 100% filled with 4500 students, I will be at your wedding and will provide Whataburger for everyone there.#4:1 https://t.co/Z6hx1xGLRp — Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) August 3, 2019

The fans held up their end, which led Beard to recognize he would be going to the wedding.

Chris Beard on the sellout crowd tonight: "Looks like I'll be going to a wedding here this summer." — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) November 6, 2019

Fast forward to Friday, and Beard shared photos on Twitter that showed him with the wedding party on Texas Tech’s football field.

Promise kept. Congrats Justin & Rylee on your wedding. Hope you enjoy the @whataburger #4to1 pic.twitter.com/3AkLYMFexC — Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) July 25, 2020

According to Albracht, Beard joined them for her rehearsal dinner and will be providing Whataburger to end the wedding on Saturday.

A man of his word! Thank you @CoachBeardTTU & Randi for joining us at our rehearsal dinner tonight! The @Whataburger will be the perfect end to our big day tomorrow! https://t.co/oxhKTWzOW7 — rylee albracht (@ryleealbracht) July 25, 2020

That’s pretty fantastic.

Beard, 47, has been at Texas Tech for four seasons. He took the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight in his second season and to the national championship game in 2019, racking up the bonuses along the way. Now he’s racking up major points with the fans.