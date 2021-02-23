Chris Mack apologized to John Calipari over trash-talking video

Chris Mack apologized to John Calipari over a trash-talking video that surfaced on Saturday.

Mack’s Louisville Cardinals beat Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats in December in the rivalry game between the two programs. Later that evening, Mack was seen in a video with former Louisville football player, Eric Wood, celebrating in the background as Wood talked trash. The video (watch here), which mentions former Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne, was sent to Payne as a joke because he and Payne are friends.

The video originally was kept private but went public on social media Saturday, leading Mack to reach out to Calipari.

Mack of Cal's response: "Gracious as always. He was understanding. I think he understood the context. Any time I've ever dealt with Coach Calipari, he's been great. He offered a few words of advice, which I'll keep between him and I but I was appreciative of his response." — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 22, 2021

Mack said that Calipari was “gracious” and “understanding” regarding the video.

Louisville and Kentucky are big rivals and Mack has ribbed Calipari in the past. Now we’re supposed to be upset over one coach celebrating a win over his rival with a trash-talking video? What have we come too when this is considered an issue?