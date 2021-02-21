Wild video of Chris Mack with trash-talking Eric Wood goes viral

A wild video of Chris Mack went viral on Saturday.

The video features Mack in the background as former Louisville football player Eric Wood talks trash to rival Kentucky. The video appears to have been recorded on Dec. 26 based on the clip of the amazing Ryan Fitzpatrick play on the TV in the background. That timing would make plenty of sense, because earlier that day, Louisville beat Kentucky 62-59 in men’s basketball.

Here is the video, which contains some profanity from Wood.

The video circulated online the same day that Louisville got smashed by North Carolina by 50 points in their first game in nearly three weeks. At the same time, Kentucky has won three in a row, including a victory at Tennessee on Saturday.

It looks like someone is trying to fire up the Wildcats and make Mack look bad. Remember that Mack had some beef with Calipari before the season started. Maybe this video will succeed in angering the Kentucky community.