Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Clemson Tigers mascot had tough reaction to upset loss

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

The Clemson Tigers’ mascot had the toughest reaction to the ACC squad’s upset loss in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Clemson lost 69-67 to 12-seed McNeese State in their Midwest Region first-round match at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The Tigers fell behind early in the game and trailed 31-13 at the half. They were down 40-16 at one point before rallying back, but they still came up short in the end.

For a 5-seed that went 27-6 in the regular season and 18-2 in ACC play, the loss was a huge disappointment. Take a look at the reaction from the Tigers’ mascot, which said it all.

Clemson Tigers mascott

Yep, that’s the face of pure disappointment. That is the “SMH” response come to life.

Clemson made a nice comeback attempt at the end, that much we can say for them. They were down 65-53 in the final minute and made three 3-pointers to close the gap, but there was too much ground to overcome in the end.

Unfortunately, Clemson is not helping the perception that the ACC was a weak conference this year. They only got four teams into the tournament, and Louisville, which finished tied for second in the conference, received an 8-seed and lost in the first round too. Will Wade’s stock also just received a boost.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!