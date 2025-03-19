Will Wade addresses rumors tying him to NC State job

Will Wade on Wednesday addressed the rumors tying him to the NC State job.

NC State needs a new coach after deciding to fire Kevin Keatts, who had coached the program since 2017. Wade has been reported to be a contender for the Wolfpack job and confirmed that is the case.

Wade, who is currently the McNeese State head coach, told reporters on Wednesday that he has been open with his players about exploring other jobs, including the NC State one.

Feb 26, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“I lay it all out there to my players, and my players have laid it all out there to me. We are transparent. We’ve shared it all with each other,” Wade said.

Will Wade on rumors of other schools contacting him: “I lay it all out there to my players, and my players have laid it all out there to me. We are transparent. We’ve shared it all with each other.”



On if he’s talked with NC State about their head coaching vacancy: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/Ac9w53zaf7 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 19, 2025

Despite being just 42 years old, Wade is on his fourth stop as a head coach. He coached Tennessee Chattanooga for two seasons from 2013-2015. Then he went to VCU, where he went 51-20 over two seasons, which helped him land the LSU job. He went 105-51 in five seasons at LSU but was fired over alleged recruiting violations.

Wade is now in his second season at McNeese State and has been extremely successful. He’s gone 49-8 and his team has won the Southland Conference two years in a row.

If NC State were to land Wade, they’d be getting a coach with a strong record of success. Wade’s McNeese State Cowboys face Clemson on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.