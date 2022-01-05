 Skip to main content
Coach K has words for Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe

January 4, 2022
by Larry Brown

Coach K points

Coach K took issue with what he felt was some trash talk from an opposing player on Tuesday night.

Duke beat Georgia Tech 69-57 at Cameron Indoor Stadium to improve to 12-1. Late in the game, Yellow Jackets leading scorer Michael Devoe gestured towards the Duke bench. Coach K thought Devoe was pointing at him and chased down the Georgia Tech guard.

After the game, Devoe was seen talking with Mike Krzyzewski, seemingly to explain the situation.

Devoe told reporters after the game that he was talking to Duke’s bench, not Coach K, and that he explained that to the Duke coach.

Devoe felt Coach K took his message the wrong way.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner defended Devoe’s character. Pastner also acknowledged he did not know exactly what happened.

“Michael Devoe’s a really good kid, a good player. I don’t know what happened, but in the heat of the moment … you can’t do that. No player should ever talk to an opposing coach. I don’t know exactly what happened,” Pastner said.

There’s nothing wrong with Devoe getting heated and trying to compete with Duke. He scored 21 of his team’s 57 points and was fired up during the competition.

If Coach K’s recent history has taught us anything, it’s that he seems to enjoy confronting opposing players and lecturing them.

