Coach K has words for Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe

Coach K took issue with what he felt was some trash talk from an opposing player on Tuesday night.

Duke beat Georgia Tech 69-57 at Cameron Indoor Stadium to improve to 12-1. Late in the game, Yellow Jackets leading scorer Michael Devoe gestured towards the Duke bench. Coach K thought Devoe was pointing at him and chased down the Georgia Tech guard.

After the game, Devoe was seen talking with Mike Krzyzewski, seemingly to explain the situation.

Devoe told reporters after the game that he was talking to Duke’s bench, not Coach K, and that he explained that to the Duke coach.

Devoe, "I guess (Coach K) took it the wrong way because for some reason, but I have the utmost respect for him. I went and apologized after the game and everything like that, but I don't know which way he took it." Devoe said he said something to their bench not coach K. — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) January 5, 2022

Devoe felt Coach K took his message the wrong way.

Devoe on coach K's response, "He said you don't know who you're talking to. But I was just trying to compete with them. That's all there was. So I guess he took it the wrong way. But me as a competitor I want to beat Duke." — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) January 5, 2022

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner defended Devoe’s character. Pastner also acknowledged he did not know exactly what happened.

“Michael Devoe’s a really good kid, a good player. I don’t know what happened, but in the heat of the moment … you can’t do that. No player should ever talk to an opposing coach. I don’t know exactly what happened,” Pastner said.

Coach Pastner on his lengthy exchange with Coach K after the game and the exchange between K and Michael Devoe. pic.twitter.com/RSvWPFc6hl — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) January 5, 2022

There’s nothing wrong with Devoe getting heated and trying to compete with Duke. He scored 21 of his team’s 57 points and was fired up during the competition.

If Coach K’s recent history has taught us anything, it’s that he seems to enjoy confronting opposing players and lecturing them.