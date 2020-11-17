Coach, player rip Wichita State over $8 million Gregg Marshall settlement

Gregg Marshall and Wichita State have parted ways following troubling abuse allegations against the coach, but Marshall is still walking away with plenty of money from the school.

Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright confirmed on Tuesday that Marshall has resigned. The divorce took several days to finalize because the two sides were working on a settlement, and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports that Wichita State has agreed to pay Marshall $7.75 million over the next six years. Given the circumstances surrounding the coach’s departure, that has left many people furious.

One former Wichita State player told Goodman it is a “joke” that Marshall received a payout from the school.

“It should have been done years ago, but he shouldn’t have gotten anything on the way out,” the player said. “That’s a joke.”

A fellow Division I coach also unloaded on Wichita State.

“What a crock of s—. This guy’s treated kids/assistants like that for decades and walks away with 8 mill. Wow. What a messed up system,” the coach said.

Last month, Goodman reported about allegations of abuse Marshall was facing. The longtime Wichita State head coach was accused of punching a player in the head and choking an assistant coach.

Marshall responded to the allegations by calling them false and saying they were the result of a character assassination.

Marshall, 57, had been at Wichita State since 2007. He led the Shockers to the NCAA Tournament seven times and reached the Final Four once.