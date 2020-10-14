Gregg Marshall addresses allegations that he punched player, choked coach

Gregg Marshall has finally addressed the shocking allegations against him that surfaced in a report last week, and the Wichita State basketball coach is emphatically denying some of the most troubling claims.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman spoke with former Wichita State players, coaches and several other sources who say Marshall punched a player during practice and choked an assistant coach on another occasion. In a statement released to The Wichita Eagle on Tuesday, Marshall said neither of those incidents ever took place.

“In response to the allegations put forward in the media, I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague,” Marshall wrote. “Allegations claiming otherwise are false.”

The alleged acts were witnessed by several former players. Shaquille Morris says he was the player who was struck twice by Marshall during a 2015 practice. Morris also told Stadium he saw Marshall choke former assistant coach Kyle Lindsted during a practice in the 2016-17 season.

Marshall said he is fully cooperating with Wichita State’s investigation, which is being conducted by a St. Louis-based law firm. The coach spoke of the importance of allowing the investigation to take place without outside influence.

“An unrelenting character assassination by a member of the media that repeatedly targets me and my family threatens to undermine the impartiality of the investigation,” Marshall wrote. “It has therefore been particularly difficult for me and my family to read recent media reports that include inaccuracies about my coaching style and the basketball culture we have created at Wichita State.”

Marshall, 57, has also been accused of demeaning players with racial and ethnic slurs. A total of 10 players have transferred from Wichita State in the past two years, including seven after last season.

After the allegations surfaced, a video of Marshall going ballistic on a referee during a 2016 exhibition game went viral again. You can see that clip here.