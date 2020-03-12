pixel 1
Thursday, March 12, 2020

College basketball coaches upset over March Madness cancellation, wanted it postponed

March 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mark Few

The NCAA announced on Thursday that March Madness and all winter and spring sport championships were being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. That has left countless athletes no doubt disappointed, and multiple coaches upset.

College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman said on Thursday that many of the top college basketball coaches wanted the March Madness Selection Show to proceed as planned and have the tournament postponed.

One of those coaches is Brian Dutcher’s whose San Diego State Aztecs might have been a No. 1 seed. He told Goodman he wanted the event to be postponed but he understands the NCAA cancelling it.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few said in an interview that he is “extremely disappointed. I think all of us felt we could postpone it even until May and if we needed to cancel, we could then.”

The NCAA may look like the bad guy to some by taking away the fun, but they’re doing the prudent, safe thing. In fact, there are many who were critical of the organization for waiting so long to announce the cancellation of the big event.

Some other sports/championships that were affected include the College World Series, Women’s College World Series, golf, lacrosse, rowing, volleyball and water polo.


