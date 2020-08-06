Report: College basketball power conferences have discussed bubble setting

While conferences and schools continue to sort through the ins and outs of a possible college football season, college basketball administrators are engaged in their own planning.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, several college basketball power conferences have discussed potentially playing a 2020-21 season in a bubble-type setting. This would allow college basketball players to be in a safer environment while still taking courses online.

Sources: Several power conferences in college basketball have had preliminary discussions about holding games next season in a "bubble" type setting. This is one of many potential options on the table, but one that gains traction with student athletes taking classes online. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 6, 2020

This scenario appears to be under discussion but far from final. There would be a lot of hurdles required to make it work, as schools and conferences can’t simply negotiate with a players’ union to handle the finer points of such a setting.

The bubble setting has worked very well for the NBA and NHL thus far, so it’s no surprise that other sports are looking at potentially emulating it. It may not be realistic, though, which is why other options are on the table, and the door is likely open for ideas.