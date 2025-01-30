Report: Terry Rozier investigation also involves several college basketball programs

The federal investigation that ensnared Terry Rozier and Jontay Porter goes beyond the NBA, according to a new report.

The investigation into alleged game-fixing is also focused on several college basketball games and programs, according to Pat Forde of SI. As many as seven college programs are being investigated over players allegedly gambling on their own games or attempting to influence the outcome of the games during the 2023-24 season.

Eastern District of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Attorney’s office is investigating at least one Temple basketball game from last March in which the first half wagering line jumped heavily in favor of UAB after starting with UAB being favored by a modest 1.5. UAB wound up leading by 15 at halftime, and the betting was flagged as suspicious. Fabb Miller, a Temple player at the time, is under investigation for his link to that, and Miller was kicked off the Virginia Tech team before the season for unspecified reasons.

One Loyola (Md.) player has also been investigated, and an Eastern Michigan-Central Michigan basketball game was also flagged in January for suspicious gambling behavior.

The wide-ranging federal investigation made headlines Thursday for its focus on Rozier, who has been accused of manipulating his own performances as part of a gambling ring. The same probe already led to Porter’s upcoming prison sentence and a lifetime ban from the NBA.