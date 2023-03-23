Controversial Arizona player enters transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats will be looking a lot different next season after falling on their faces in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after Kriisa had spent his first three collegiate seasons with the Wildcats.

Much of Arizona’s offense ran through the 22-year-old Kriisa this season. As the team’s starting point guard, he led the Pac-12 in assists and also put up 9.9 points per game on 36.6 percent from three.

Kriisa is also infamous for his abrasive antics. He is a big-time irritant who makes a living out of getting under opponents’ skin and trolling rival fans.

Kerr Kriisa gave the TCU fans the horns😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MtwU1u0ITr — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) March 21, 2022

Indiana fans were ready to fight after this. Kerr Kriisa really is the most loved and hated player in CBB. 🎥: FOX pic.twitter.com/8W2FFzmL9T — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) December 11, 2022

Kerr Kriisa chucking his crocs into the stands LMAO pic.twitter.com/R17buxidc6 — Viral Hoops (@ViralHoops12) March 13, 2022

Granted, Kriisa had fallen out of favor among Arizona fans lately because of his ill-advised shot selection and high turnover rate (he was 1-of-7 for three points and four turnovers in the team’s stunning upset loss to Princeton in the Round of 64). Now Kriisa will be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.