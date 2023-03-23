 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 22, 2023

Controversial Arizona player enters transfer portal

March 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Kerr Kriisa making a face

Dec 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) celebrates after scoring against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats will be looking a lot different next season after falling on their faces in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after Kriisa had spent his first three collegiate seasons with the Wildcats.

Much of Arizona’s offense ran through the 22-year-old Kriisa this season. As the team’s starting point guard, he led the Pac-12 in assists and also put up 9.9 points per game on 36.6 percent from three.

Kriisa is also infamous for his abrasive antics. He is a big-time irritant who makes a living out of getting under opponents’ skin and trolling rival fans.

Granted, Kriisa had fallen out of favor among Arizona fans lately because of his ill-advised shot selection and high turnover rate (he was 1-of-7 for three points and four turnovers in the team’s stunning upset loss to Princeton in the Round of 64). Now Kriisa will be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

Article Tags

Arizona BasketballKerr Kriisa
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus