 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 16, 2023

Princeton upset of Arizona eliminates most perfect brackets

March 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Princeton players jump around

The Princeton Tigers on Thursday pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the NCAA Tournament, and they busted a ton of brackets in the process.

Princeton, the 15-seed in the South Region, beat 2-seed Arizona 59-55 in the first round of the Big Dance. Arizona was 28-6 and had just won the Pac-12 Tournament, making Princeton’s upset even more impressive. But there are plenty of people not too happy with the upset — and we’re not talking just about Arizona fans.

Princeton’s upset alone knocked out 93 percent of the remaining perfect brackets on ESPN at the time of their win.

Only 0.12 percent of brackets on the NCAA’s website remained perfect after the Princeton win.

If you saw the Ivy League team throwing it back to 1996 with a huge upset of a Pac-10 team, congratulations — you are one of the few.

Article Tags

Arizona BasketballArizona Wildcats BasketballNCAA Tournament 2023Princeton Tigers Basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus