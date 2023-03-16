Princeton upset of Arizona eliminates most perfect brackets

The Princeton Tigers on Thursday pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the NCAA Tournament, and they busted a ton of brackets in the process.

Princeton, the 15-seed in the South Region, beat 2-seed Arizona 59-55 in the first round of the Big Dance. Arizona was 28-6 and had just won the Pac-12 Tournament, making Princeton’s upset even more impressive. But there are plenty of people not too happy with the upset — and we’re not talking just about Arizona fans.

Princeton’s upset alone knocked out 93 percent of the remaining perfect brackets on ESPN at the time of their win.

Arizona's loss to Princeton knocked out 93% of the remaining perfect brackets in ESPN's Tournament Challenge. Out of over 20 million entries, less than 35,000 remain perfect through 7 games completed. pic.twitter.com/kDb8lX4POw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 16, 2023

Only 0.12 percent of brackets on the NCAA’s website remained perfect after the Princeton win.

Princeton STUNS Arizona and just like that, only 0.12% of brackets remain perfect. 😳 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pwkKpGPrVN — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

If you saw the Ivy League team throwing it back to 1996 with a huge upset of a Pac-10 team, congratulations — you are one of the few.