Corey Kispert summed up Gonzaga’s loss perfectly

Gonzaga saw its national championship and perfect season hopes come to an end in an 86-70 loss to Baylor on Monday night. And nobody from Gonzaga’s side even had mixed opinions about the result.

Baylor dominated Gonzaga from the start, and despite the Bulldogs’ best efforts to come back, they were unable to touch the Bears.

Corey Kispert, who was the team’s second-leading scorer, summed things up.

“They punched us in the mouth, right from the get-go,” Kispert said after the game.

That’s exactly what happened. Baylor got out to a 9-0 start and didn’t look back. They built up a 20-point lead and never really gave Gonzaga a chance to get back in the game. They dominated Gonzaga on both ends. They were sharper and more prepared to play, and it showed in the result.

Maybe if these teams played again the result would be different. But on Monday night, Baylor was the better team, and it wasn’t close.