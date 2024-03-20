Cornell player gets away with most ridiculous travel during NIT game

Cornell got away with one of the most blatant travels you will ever see during their NIT game against Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Ohio State defeated Cornell 88-83 in the First Round of the NIT at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Late in the first half, Cornell forward Guy Ragland Jr. got the ball at the top of the key and looked around for someone to pass it to. While he was doing that, Ragland took about three steps with both feet without dribbling the ball at all.

How Ragland was not called for a travel, we will never know.

Cornell ended up with a 3-pointer on the possession, so the no-call was significant. Had they gone on to defeat Ohio State, the play probably would have drawn a lot more attention from Buckeyes fans.

Players get away with travels and carrying all the time at the highest levels of basketball, but it is rare to see an official ignore something that egregious.