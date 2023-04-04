 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 4, 2023

Dan Hurley does not think he kisses enough media a–

April 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Dan Hurley yelling

Feb 26, 2020; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the UCF Knights in the second half at XL Center. UConn defeated UCF 81-65. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UConn won the national championship on Monday night as somewhat of a surprise team considering they were a 4-seed entering the NCAA Tournament. Maybe the Huskies were a top team all season and the media just didn’t realize it until UConn proved it with their excellent run in March Madness.

Or, maybe UConn’s problem is that Dan Hurley didn’t kiss enough rear ends to get them the respect he felt they deserved.

After UConn’s convincing 76-59 win over San Diego State in Monday night’s championship game, Hurley said he felt validated by the team winning the championship. He also acknowledged that maybe he doesn’t kiss enough rear ends or present a likable image.

Hurley is an intense coach on the sidelines, so maybe there is something to that. Plus, he had some cocky words when the team was struggling a few years ago.

Whatever the case, whether it’s the media, opposing teams or the fans, nobody is going to underestimate the Huskies again. They have earned their respect.

Article Tags

Dan HurleyUConn Basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus