Dan Hurley does not think he kisses enough media a–

UConn won the national championship on Monday night as somewhat of a surprise team considering they were a 4-seed entering the NCAA Tournament. Maybe the Huskies were a top team all season and the media just didn’t realize it until UConn proved it with their excellent run in March Madness.

Or, maybe UConn’s problem is that Dan Hurley didn’t kiss enough rear ends to get them the respect he felt they deserved.

After UConn’s convincing 76-59 win over San Diego State in Monday night’s championship game, Hurley said he felt validated by the team winning the championship. He also acknowledged that maybe he doesn’t kiss enough rear ends or present a likable image.

Dan Hurley with a heat check postgame: "There's a certain level of validation that comes from this. Maybe I don't do a great job of kissing the media's ass and presenting an image that's likable. But I am who I am. I'm from Jersey City. This is how people from Jersey City act." — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) April 4, 2023

Hurley is an intense coach on the sidelines, so maybe there is something to that. Plus, he had some cocky words when the team was struggling a few years ago.

Whatever the case, whether it’s the media, opposing teams or the fans, nobody is going to underestimate the Huskies again. They have earned their respect.