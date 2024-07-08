Dan Hurley signs big new contract at UConn

After his flirtation with the Los Angeles Lakers job, Dan Hurley is once again committing to UConn long-term.

Hurley and UConn have agreed to a new six-year contract, the school announced Monday. The deal will be worth $50 million and includes additional performance-based incentives.

“It’s an honor to coach basketball at UConn and to represent this world class institution and the great state of Connecticut,” Hurley said in an official statement. “We are extremely proud of the championship program that we have rebuilt for our supporters and fans. We will continue to obsessively pursue championships and historic success, while continuing to develop great young men. Bleed Blue!”

Hurley’s new contract has been in the works for a while. It was essentially expected to be a formality once he declined the Lakers’ overtures. There was speculation that his flirtation with the Lakers was a leverage play, but Hurley has strongly denied this.

Hurley’s new contract will not pay him what the Lakers would have given him, but that is clearly a secondary consideration for him.