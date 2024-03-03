College team cancels season for brutal reason

The Davidson women’s basketball team has been forced to cancel the remainder of its season due to some incredibly unfortunate circumstances.

Davidson College announced on Friday that their women’s basketball team’s 2023-24 season has concluded prematurely “due to a significant number of injuries.”

“The physical, mental and emotional toll of this unfortunate and injury-riddled season has brought us to this point. We are incredibly saddened that we cannot finish out the season strong but feel this is the best decision for our scholar-athletes,” athletic director Chris Clunie said in a statement.

Davidson finishes the season 18-8 after losing 45-40 to Georgia Washington when the Wildcats hosted their Senior Night on Wednesday. Only seven players were able to suit up for Davidson in the game.

After beginning the season 12-1, injuries continued to pile up for Davidson. Six players on the team have suffered torn ACLs this year. The Wildcats simply did not have enough healthy players to continue with their season.