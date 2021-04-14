 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 14, 2021

Details of Eric Musselman’s contract extension with Arkansas revealed

April 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Eric Musselman

Eric Musselman turned down the Arizona Wildcats job and is getting a nice contract extension to return to Arkansas.

The Razorbacks on Wednesday shared details of Musselman’s contract. The 56-year-old coach will make $4 million per year through 2026. His contract includes one-year options for 2027 and 2028 based on Arkansas making the NCAA Tournament.

He also will received bonuses based on team performance. Here is the structure of the bonuses.

– $100,000 for winning the SEC tournament or regular season
– $50,000 for reaching the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32
– $250,000 for reaching the Sweet 16
– $350,000 for reaching the Final Four
– $500,000 for winning the national championship

Musselman would owe money in a buyout.

– $7.5 million buyout if he leaves before end of 2021-2022 season
– $2 million buyout if he leaves before end of 2022-2023 season
– $1 million buyout if he leaves after 2023-2024 season
– He would receive a $1.5 million retention bonus if he is still the head coach in 2026

The interest Musselman received helped make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

Musselman has coached the Warriors and Kings in the NBA. He had a successful four-year tenure at Nevada before taking the Arkansas job. The Razorbacks went 20-12 in his first season and 25-7 under him last season, reaching the Elite Eight. The Elite Eight finish was the best Arkansas has enjoyed since 1995.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus