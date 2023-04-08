Dick Vitale makes interesting accusation about college basketball

Dick Vitale made an interesting accusation regarding college basketball.

Vitale, a former coach and longtime ESPN college basketball analyst, believes there is a lot of cheating going on. He cited some interesting transfer portal movement as his evidence.

What is really sad to me with the transfer portal is that it was created for the unhappy player (be eligible immediately)- yes someone not getting PT ( playing time) but now has become “ STARS” moving on . It tells me there is truth to the rumors that “CHEATING “is going on . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 6, 2023

Vitale’s evidence would likely point to players like Hunter Dickinson leaving Michigan and Caleb Love leaving North Carolina.

In the past, it used to be players who were not seeing a lot of playing time at their current school who left for another school. Now it’s star players leaving too, which is unusual.

Love announced very quickly that he was transferring to Michigan. That seems to be a strong sign that he knew in advance where he was headed.

Vitale doesn’t like those developments. He’s a member of college basketball’s old guard, and the things he is saying likely reflect why many of the older, successful coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright all recently retired.