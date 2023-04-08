 Skip to main content
Dick Vitale makes interesting accusation about college basketball

April 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dick Vitale speaking into a microphone

Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale talks to the media before the start of a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Dick Vitale made an interesting accusation regarding college basketball.

Vitale, a former coach and longtime ESPN college basketball analyst, believes there is a lot of cheating going on. He cited some interesting transfer portal movement as his evidence.

“What is really sad to me with the transfer portal is that it was created for the unhappy player (be eligible immediately)- yes someone not getting PT ( playing time) but now has become ‘STARS’ moving on . It tells me there is truth to the rumors that ‘CHEATING ‘is going on,” Vitale tweeted.

Vitale’s evidence would likely point to players like Hunter Dickinson leaving Michigan and Caleb Love leaving North Carolina.

In the past, it used to be players who were not seeing a lot of playing time at their current school who left for another school. Now it’s star players leaving too, which is unusual.

Love announced very quickly that he was transferring to Michigan. That seems to be a strong sign that he knew in advance where he was headed.

Vitale doesn’t like those developments. He’s a member of college basketball’s old guard, and the things he is saying likely reflect why many of the older, successful coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright all recently retired.

