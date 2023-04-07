Caleb Love makes decision on transfer destination

Former North Carolina star Caleb Love has made his decision on where he will transfer for the 2023-24 season.

Love has committed to Michigan, he announced on social media Friday.

go rewrite your story kid…🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

Love was the star in North Carolina’s run to the title game a year ago, and followed it up by leading the Tar Heels with 16.7 points per game this past season. Unfortunately, North Carolina struggled and missed the NCAA Tournament, and Love decided to continue his career elsewhere.

Michigan also missed the NCAA Tournament, and their disappointing campaign has added some pressure on coach Juwan Howard to turn things around quickly. Love should help do that, and may also soften the blow of the impending departure of another star from the Wolverines.