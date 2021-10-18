Dick Vitale announces he has been diagnosed with cancer again

Dick Vitale revealed back in August that he was cancer-free after previously being diagnosed with melanoma, but unfortunately the college basketball legend is battling another health issue.

Vitale, 82, announced in a statement through ESPN on Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. He said his doctors believe the diagnosis is unrelated to the melanoma, which was removed from above his nose and “totally cleared.” Vitale said the treatment for lymphoma will be much more difficult but that he is optimistic it will be managed thanks to early detection.

“The plan is to treat my lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy,” Vitale said. “The medical experts tell me it has a 90-percent cure rate. They say I can continue to work so I will have to manage my work schedule around my chemo schedule as they will monitor my test results along the way.”

Vitale said he draws motivation from children he has met and spent time with over the years who have battled cancer.

“In my battle, I think of all the Courageous kids that I have gotten to know and I want all of them to know (after watching their battles with their cancers and handling the chemo/radiation) they inspire and motivate me to take on this biggest fight I have ever faced. I WILL DO EVERY THING IN MY POWER TO WIN THIS BATTLE!” he said.

After he spent several years as a high school and college coach, Vitale coached the Detroit Pistons for one season in 1978-79. He then went to work at ESPN and called the network’s first college basketball game in 1979.

Vitale is an incredible ambassador for college basketball and remains as enthusiastic about the sport as ever. He signed his most recent contract extension with ESPN earlier this year. Hopefully his treatments won’t keep him from doing what he loves all that often.