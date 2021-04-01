Dick Vitale signs 2-year contract extension with ESPN

Dick Vitale will remain on ESPN’s airwaves for the next few years.
Vitale signed a 2-year contract extension with ESPN that will take him through the 2022-2023 season.
In June 2019, Vitale signed a contract extension that ran throug
Mike Woodson is making some quick work to help keep the Indiana Hoosiers’ basketball program intact.
Woodson on Sunday was named the new head coach at Indiana, replacing Archie Miller. On Wednesday, we learned that one of their top t
Kyle Lowry manage to survive the trade deadline, but one Toronto Raptor who was not so lucky is admitting to being a little shook.
New Portland Trail Blazers swingman Norman Powell penned a piece this week for The Players’ Tribune. I
Francisco Lindor isn’t looking for big money. He’s looking for crazy money.
The Mets have made a 10-year, $325 million contract offer to Lindor. The shortstop, whom they acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, wanted an
Kevin Durant appears to be trying to downplay his feud with actor Michael Rapaport.
On Tuesday, Rapaport made headlines online after accusing Durant of sending him these threatening messages on social media.
Durant responded to someone as
Michael Strahan drew tremendous attention this week after sharing a video on social media that appeared to show him finally fixing his famous tooth gap. But there is great reason to be skeptical.
On Tuesday, Strahan shared a video on Twitt