Dick Vitale signs 2-year contract extension with ESPN

Dick Vitale will remain on ESPN’s airwaves for the next few years.

Vitale signed a 2-year contract extension with ESPN that will take him through the 2022-2023 season.

In June 2019, Vitale signed a contract extension that ran through this season. His current one takes him through the next two college basketball seasons.

Vitale turns 82 in June but remains enthusiastic as ever about college basketball. He is an incredible ambassador for the sport and an important figure for ESPN. He called the network’s first ever college basketball game in 1979 and has been with them ever since.

This news is awesome, baby.