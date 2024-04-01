DJ Burns reveals what has changed for NC State

The NC State Wolfpack entered the NCAA Tournament as the 11-seed in the South Region. Now they’re headed to the Final Four, and they have made major changes amid their turnaround.

NC State on Sunday knocked out Duke 76-64 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas to win the South Region and advance to their first Final Four since 1983. The Wolfpack have been led by center DJ Burns Jr., who scored 29 points in the win over the Blue Devils.

Burns spoke with CBS after the game and revealed what has changed with NC State since the end of the regular season.

“There’s just been a total switch in our commitment. Nobody’s being late to things. Nobody’s being a problem on the court. Everybody’s come together,” Burns said.

Not only has NC State been hot in the NCAA Tournament, but they also went 5-0 in the ACC Tournament to earn an automatic bid into the Big Dance.

Everything has come together for NC State at the right time. Next up they will face Purdue in the Final Four with a chance to reach the national championship game.