Doug Gottlieb throws a chair after his team blows late lead

Doug Gottlieb hosting a radio show
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Doug Gottlieb on the Fox Sports set on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay head coach Doug Gottlieb pulled a Bob Knight after his team threw away a big lead in a game on Thursday.

Green Bay blew an 11-point lead with four minutes left to lose 80-78 to Robert Morris at Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wi. Gottlieb was incensed with how his team gave the game away, and tossed a chair in frustration as he was leaving the floor.

The shot only lasts a split second before quickly cutting away, but a close look shows Gottlieb slowing down to pick up and toss the chair.

The coach had not calmed down by his postgame press conference, where he could not hold back his frustration in saying that his team “gave that s— f—ing away.”

Gottlieb has been Green Bay’s head coach since 2024. The former ESPN college basketball analyst refused to give up his radio show to take the job, and went just 4-28 in his first season as the team’s head coach. The Phoenix are off to a 4-6 start this season.

