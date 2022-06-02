Gonzaga star makes decision on NBA Draft

Drew Timme is ready to run it back.

The Gonzaga forward confirmed on Wednesday that he is returning to the school for his junior season. Timme had originally declared for the 2022 NBA Draft in April.

I’m back — drew timme (@drewtimme2) June 2, 2022

Timme averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the 2021-2022 season. He was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

The Bulldogs coasted to a 28-4 record and No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, but were eliminated by the fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16. In the first round, Timme scored 32 points in Gonzaga’s win over Georgia State. He scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Gonzaga’s win against Memphis in the following round. Timme even went viral for his postgame interview.

Timme, an All-American, was projected to be a mid-to-late round pick.

He joins North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Kentucky’s OScar Tshiebwe as notable front-court players returning to college basketball for next season.

Along with Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton are also returning to Gonzaga. Strawther was tied for third on the team in points per game last season (11.8), while Bolton finished just behind him at 11.2. Strawther also finished the season with the Bulldogs’ third-most rebounds per game (5.4).

With Timme and company set to return, Gonzaga has a great chance to get back to the NCAA Tournament and make a deeper run.