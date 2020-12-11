Duke nixes non-conference games after losing two games

Mike Krzyzewski is packing it in on the non-conference schedule this season.

Duke is 2-2 this season and has wins over Coppin State and Bellarmine, but has lost to Michigan State and Illinois. Following the loss to Illinois on Tuesday, Coach K questioned playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Alabama coach Nate Oats said he felt Krzyzewski’s comments were made because Duke has lost two games.

Later on Thursday, Duke announced they would not be playing any more non-conference games this season. Coach K explained why in a video posted on social media.

UPDATE: We will forgo our remaining non-conference regular-season games for the 2020-21 season. Next up is Notre Dame next Wednesday in South Bend. pic.twitter.com/z3uSVAXjqe — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 10, 2020

Duke had games against Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern that will not be played.

Duke suffered its largest home non-conference loss during the 15-point defeat to Illinois. Coach K just wasn’t having that.

Photo: Mike Strasser, West Point Public Affairs via CC-BY 2.0