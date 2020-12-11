 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 10, 2020

Duke nixes non-conference games after losing two games

December 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Krzyzewski Coach K

Mike Krzyzewski is packing it in on the non-conference schedule this season.

Duke is 2-2 this season and has wins over Coppin State and Bellarmine, but has lost to Michigan State and Illinois. Following the loss to Illinois on Tuesday, Coach K questioned playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Alabama coach Nate Oats said he felt Krzyzewski’s comments were made because Duke has lost two games.

Later on Thursday, Duke announced they would not be playing any more non-conference games this season. Coach K explained why in a video posted on social media.

Duke had games against Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern that will not be played.

Duke suffered its largest home non-conference loss during the 15-point defeat to Illinois. Coach K just wasn’t having that.

Photo: Mike Strasser, West Point Public Affairs via CC-BY 2.0

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus