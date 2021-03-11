Duke withdrawing from ACC Tournament over COVID issue

Duke has had an incredibly disappointing season this year, and that season has now abruptly come to an end.

The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Florida State in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night, but Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports that they are withdrawing over a COVID-19 issue. That almost certainly means Duke’s season is over.

Duke entered the ACC Tournament with a record of 11-11 before beating Boston College and Louisville. There had been some talk of them sneaking into the NCAA Tournament, but that is no longer a possibility.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski made some honest remarks about his team’s season recently, but no one wanted to see it end due to a COVID-related issue. The Blue Devils have not missed the NCAA Tournament since 1995.