Eric Musselman oozes swag in great airplane video

Eric Musselman was a home run hire for Arkansas. The Razorbacks coach seems to know it.

Musselman shared this video on his Twitter account Wednesday. The video shows him exiting a private plane in sunglasses, white shoes, and a red suit. Musselman oozes swag as he struts down the stairs and onto the ground.

So what was he feeling so smooth about?

Arkansas on Wednesday landed a commitment from 5-star guard Nick Smith Jr. Smith is from the class of 2022 and expected to eventually be a first-round pick in the NBA. He’s a big-time commitment for Arkansas.

Musselman is entering his third season at Arkansas. The team has gone 45-19 in his two seasons, including a run to the Elite Eight last season. Musselman got a contract extension in April and appears to be just getting going with the Razorbacks.