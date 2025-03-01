Everyone made the same joke about Auburn-Kentucky technical issues

ABC’s broadcast of Sunday’s Auburn-Kentucky game at Rupp Arena in Lexington cut out in the second half without explanation, but a lot of fans think they know what happened.

With 12 minutes remaining in the second half, the ABC feed of Saturday’s big game cut out and went to commercials. The network explained that the broadcast was experiencing technical difficulties, and it still had not returned 20 minutes after the initial outage.

The Auburn-Kentucky broadcast went out with technical difficulties on ABC with over 12 minutes remaining in the 2nd half at about 2:55 p.m. ET.



The broadcast has not returned. 🏀📺😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/yBbOYSSSH2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 1, 2025

Notably, the Wildcats were trailing 68-52 at the time of the outage, a poor performance in what was supposed to be a big game. That led to a host of conspiracy theories that someone — be it ABC or Kentucky — was responsible for pulling the plug.

ABC decided we have seen enough — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 1, 2025

Auburn is beating Kentucky so badly they literally pulled the plug on the broadcast — Auburn Einstein ✈️ (@AuburnEinstein) March 1, 2025

Kentucky cutting the broadcast due to technical difficulties might be the most galaxy brain move ever, best way to keep the committee from watching bad tape in March — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) March 1, 2025

Kentucky said "we don't want anyone to see Auburn beat us on our home floor" and unplugged some wires, didn’t they. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) March 1, 2025

For what it’s worth, the Kentucky Athletics X account pointed the finger at ABC for the issue, and said the network was working to rectify it as quickly as possible.

We're aware of the technical difficulties ABC is experiencing broadcasting today's @kentuckymbb game.



They're working to restore the broadcast as soon as possible. — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) March 1, 2025

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they had already put together some pretty bad tape even before the feed went out. They are still an NCAA Tournament team, but Saturday certainly provided a wake-up call in what was supposed to be a competitive home game. Maybe coach Mark Pope will want to think twice about wanting even more games for his team.