Everyone made the same joke about Auburn-Kentucky technical issues

ABC’s broadcast of Sunday’s Auburn-Kentucky game at Rupp Arena in Lexington cut out in the second half without explanation, but a lot of fans think they know what happened.
With 12 minutes remaining in the second half, the ABC feed of Saturday’s big game cut out and went to commercials. The network explained that the broadcast was experiencing technical difficulties, and it still had not returned 20 minutes after the initial outage.
Notably, the Wildcats were trailing 68-52 at the time of the outage, a poor performance in what was supposed to be a big game. That led to a host of conspiracy theories that someone — be it ABC or Kentucky — was responsible for pulling the plug.
For what it’s worth, the Kentucky Athletics X account pointed the finger at ABC for the issue, and said the network was working to rectify it as quickly as possible.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they had already put together some pretty bad tape even before the feed went out. They are still an NCAA Tournament team, but Saturday certainly provided a wake-up call in what was supposed to be a competitive home game. Maybe coach Mark Pope will want to think twice about wanting even more games for his team.