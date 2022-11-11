Ex-Missouri basketball player involved in murder-suicide

A former Missouri basketball player is believed to have shot his wife before taking his own life earlier this week.

James Frost, 51, and Beth Frost, 46, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dallas Morning News, authorities believe James Frost shot his wife Beth, who was a medical examiner at the office, before committing suicide. James Frost also allegedly shot another employee at the office who suffered injuries. That employee’s identity and condition were not released.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said James and Beth were married but estranged. Court records showed that Beth filed for divorce on May 2. The filing cited a “conflict of personalities” between James and Beth. There were no protective orders or custody terms defined in the initial filing, but a child custody evaluation was ordered in early October. The Frosts had two children together, a 9-year-old and 5-year-old.

James Frost, who was known by his nickname “Jed,” played basketball at Missouri from 1990-1994. He then became a teacher and basketball coach at two different high schools near Kansas City after he graduated. He eventually went on to hold coaching positions at Iowa State and Hawaii.