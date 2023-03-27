 Skip to main content
Final Four odds released and 1 team is odds-on favorite

March 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Feb 18, 2023; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Seton Hall Pirates at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The odds for who will win the Final Four games next weekend are in, and there is a clear favorite.

Sportsbetting.ag lists UConn as the odds-on favorite to win the championship at -125. San Diego State, Miami and Florida Atlantic are all behind UConn in odds to win the championship.

– SDSU is +350 (7-2)
– Miami is +450 (9-2)
– FAU is +600 (6-1)

San Diego State is a 1.5-point favorite for their game against FAU. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite for their game against Miami.

Both Final Four games are taking place on Saturday April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The championship will be on Monday at the same venue.

UConn has mowed through the competition, winning each of their NCAA Tournament games by at least 15 points. That helps explain why they are the favorite. They also were ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP poll during the regular season.

UConn looked good early in the year and is playing its best ball currently. It’s easy to see why they are favored.

NCAA Tournament 2023UConn Basketball
